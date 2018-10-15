‘Namaste England’ actress Parineeti Chopra calls Akshay Kumar original Khiladi of Namaste franchise; see pic

Namastey London starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif was released in 2007 and was a massive hit. And now to take the legacy ahead Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra will be seen in franchise’s new movie Namaste England.

Parineeti said that they have got immense love from original Khiladi of Namaste Akshay Kumar since first day. The actress took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of her with Akshay Kumar and Arjun Kapoor and captioned it “NAMASTE original khiladi! He’s given us nothing but love since the first day”.

Akshay Kumar also praised the team and told a leading daily, “I wish Vipul, Arjun and Parineeti all the luck. I hope that this film receives as much love as ‘Namastey London’ did. The trailer looks exciting and I am looking forward to to watching the film.”

Super hit songs from the film ‘Tere Liye’ ,‘Bhare Bazaar’, ‘Dhoom Dhadaka and ‘Proper Patola’ have topped the charts and the director Vipul Amrutlal Shah who is known to give the audience some iconic Punjabi song just like ‘Raft Rafta’ of Namaste London, has treated the audience with an interesting album yet again.

Namaste England is a fun quintessential film slated to release on 19th October 2018.