Namaste England actor Arjun Kapoor talks about his bond with sisters Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula Kapoor

As we all know that Arjun Kapoor didn’t have a good relation with his family in the past, but these days he is considered to be a perfect brother and a perfect son, he has also become more mature and responsible family man. These days we see him with his sisters and father more often, Arjun himself said that he can more openly talk to sister Janhvi now.

On being asked about the image that is created of being a good brother and a perfect son, does that add responsibilities to his shoulder to which the actor said, “I hope this is not an image, the thing is I have always been like that. I have also taken care of my sister’s whether it’s Sonam Rhea or Anshula. I have always been a family man, it’s just that I have never showcased it because that’s not my style like somebody who flaunts. If you see, I have never spoken about my films also which has crossed 100 crore the way most people would like to speak about it, morning noon and night. I have just said that yes its our film and it did well. I don’t make a big deal about it because I feel that moment was not about me. It was about being there for somebody, I guess what all of you saw or what was created the realization was because of you all saw the honesty and intent in me and my sister’s eyes. It’s just more about that.”

Talking further, Arjun talked about how lucky he is for having sister’s like Janhvi and Khushi, he said, “I think what you are saying is that you realised that this two people are exactly like us . They want to be with their family. But what a lot of people don’t know we have always been there for the family. It’s just that it’s never been physically visible to all of you, maybe unfortunate or maybe that was how it was meant to be to come out at a time like this , I don’t wish for anybody. But what happened at that point of time allowed us to be good children to my father and that’s what our mother wanted and that’s what we reacted on. One thing led to another and after 7 to 8 months, I have the pleasure of having two new sisters in my life, and all thanks to my mausi and sister for allowing it to happen. And we are still learning getting to know about each other.”

“People who have seen me know me, know that this side existed. This catastrophic in my family allowed a larger number of people to see my this side. I am as vulnerable as the character I play on screen, it’s not that I am different from any other human being. I took responsibility of being there and I think 99% of people will do the same thing. They should do. I mean that was the right thing to do. It wasn’t about me,” he added.

Arujn then talked about how hard it is these days for him to talk with sister Janhvi and he what he thinks Janhvi should do for future, the Namaste london actor said, “It feels good when people have see something so drastic because I have not done anything according to me which is very unique. But in today’s day and world filled with so much hate to see a moment which has brought people together and created love, maybe they are happy to see it. Great deal for the love which I have for being a good brother. I do advsie Jhanvi when it comes to film. Unfortunately we have not got enough time to spend with each other owing to our work commitments. We try to meet each other at dinners. I think we will be more relaxed in November where we can get to spend time with each other. I just got to spend time with Jhanvi on Koffee with Karan.”