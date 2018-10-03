Namaste Arjun Kapoor! ‘Please help me to get Rs 1.85 lakh to settle my loan’

Arjun Kapoor is quite vocal and active on social media. Whether it’s replying to the trolls, having fun banter with his co-stars or sometimes even taking media’s case, Arjun is pro at all such things. But, one wonders how he would react to be being asked for help to settle an education loan!

Well, recently, when Free Press Journal team wrote a story of Arjun Kapoor lashing out on media for discussing the length of an actors dress, the actor retweeted the article and said that he was misquoted.

No not really I said we shouldn’t give importance to the people who do by further enhancing their comments as articles n headlines. https://t.co/ryDuBsYjoI — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) October 3, 2018

For those uninitiated, a media house once wrote an article on how Jhanvi Kapoor was mercilessly troll on social media for wearing a short dress. Speaking on the same Arjun Kapoor during a recent event conducted by the India Today Group, said, “If you are talking about the length of a dress, media should not discuss it. Media plays it up if a troll talks about someone.”

Bizarrely, on the same tweet, one of Arjun Kapoor’s fan tweeted that he needs financial help for his educational loan.

Need help for one time settlement of my education loan. please help me to get 1.85 lakhs to settle my loan and get a no objection certificate..

Need help for one time settlement of my education loan. please help me to get 1.85 lakhs to settle my loan and get a no objection certificate.. — Lav Lahiri (@lahiri_lav) October 3, 2018

Let’s see what will be Arjun’s reaction on this tweet who is otherwise known to be quite active when it comes to replying to his fans

On work front, Arjun Kapoor soon will be seen in Namaste England opposite Parineeti Chopra. The actor will also star in Dibakar Banerjee ‘Sandeep Aur pinky Faraar’ and is currently shooting for Rajkumar Gupta’s ‘India’s most Wanted’