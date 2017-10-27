Free Press Journal
Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Hyderabad wedding reception's pictures and video are must-see for fans

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Hyderabad wedding reception’s pictures and video are must-see for fans

Nov 13, 2017
Tollywood’s most lovely couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married on 6th and 7th October 2017, in Hindu and Christian wedding ceremony respectively. Since then, ChaySam fans have eagerly been waiting to see their favorite’s reception glimpses. And guess what, their wait has finally gone over.

Reportedly, Tollywood superstar Nagarjuna and Akkineni family hosted a grand wedding reception for their celebrity friends in Hyderabad on Sunday, November 12. This grand reception has been attended by many Telugu cinema’s biggies. This grand reception’s guest list included politicians, sportspersons, and businessmen.

And, on the invitation of Akkineni family, celebs like Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, SS Rajamouli, Vamshi Paidipally, Nandamuri Harikrishna, UV Krishnam Raju, Krishna, Murali Mohan and young actors like Nikhil Siddharth, Nani, Rakul Preet, Rashi Khanna made their valuable presence in the grand reception.


See the pictures of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s grand Hyderabad reception and make your day –

❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

The best friend @krishnafilmmaker love you paaps

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

#chaysam #reception #celebwedding #telugucinema #family #picture #tollywood

A post shared by Chase Dreams Entertainments (@chasedreamsentertainments) on

Mum and me with this lovely couple… wishing #chaysam All the happiness in life @chay_akkineni @samantharuthprabhuoffl

A post shared by Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_nikhil) on

