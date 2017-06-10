Nach Baliye 8: Birthday surprise for Sonakshi, best dance performance and elimination

Mumbai: Nach Baliye 8 is dancing its way to finding a winner for the latest season. Favourite bahu Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have decided to go classical this week with Shiv Tandav. On the dance of Devika, Terrance said that, ‘aap log sakshat Bhagwan ka roop lag rahe ho’ and said that Divyanka has a face exactly like Parvati.”

On the other side, Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal are going to raise the shock factor. As you see in the picture, Sanaya’s half face is completely burnt. Last week, the couple rocked the stage with their belly dance. And now, we have to see what new they are going to bring this week.

Meanwhile, the actors, who recently visited the sets of the dance reality show to promote their upcoming release, Tubelight, decided to surprise cand ordered for a chocolate cake for her. The cast and crew also joined in to celebrate Sona’s birthday (June 2).They made their entry with a dance performance to the song, ‘Nach Meri Jaan’ with choreographers.

“It was a pleasure to have my first on-screen baliye Salman on the sets of my TV show, Nach Baliye. Salman and Sohail are like family to me. So, it was sort of a mini reunion for us. Whenever Salman is around, the energy is always electrifying. By the end of the episode, I was overwhelmed to even cut my birthday cake with them and the entire cast and the crew of the show,” says Sonakshi, who is one of the judges on the show.

Well, some bad news for fans of Siddharth Jadhav and his wife Trupti as they have been eliminated from the show.