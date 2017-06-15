Nach Baliye 8: AWESOME! This is how Sonakshi Sinha paid tribute to the ageless diva Sridevi

With only a few days left for the release, all the eyes are now firmly set on the agelessly gorgeous Sridevi’s upcoming film Mom. Speaking of the diva Sridevi, she had recently been on the famous dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye’ as a celebrity guest judge.

Little did she know what were the surprises lined up for her. Sonakshi Sinha, who happens to be one of the judges, grooved to the tunes of the evergreen number ‘Kaate Nahi Katate’, which happens to be from Sridevi’s cult film Mr. India.

Reports have it that, Sonakshi Sinha persuaded Sridevi to dance to the song alongwith her. Speaking about the same, Sonakshi Sinha said that, during her childhood, she always participated in fancy dress competitions dressed up as Sridevi. She added that she had won many competitions as ‘Miss Hawa Hawai’.

Besides Sonakshi Sinha’s performance, her co-judges (film maker) Mohit Suri danced to the title track of the film Chandni and (choreographer) Terence Lewis performed on the film Himmatwala’s ‘Taki O Taki’.