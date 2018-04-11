Naagin 3: Meet Anita Hassanandani, a shape-shifting snake woman with a vendetta
Two days after releasing the first look of first ‘Naagin’/ snake-woman Karishma Tanna, producer Ekta Kapoor now introduced the second ‘Naagin’, Anita Hassanandani. Anita dressed in red dress looks very seductive. Ekta Kapoor captioned the photo, “NAAGIN 3 welcomes @anitahassanandani as the second shape-shifting snake woman! It’s V FOR VENDETTA this season in INDIA’S most watched folklore supernatural franchise !!! Wait for NAAGIN 3 only on Colors!”
As per the reports, Surbhi Jyoti Anita Hassanandani and Karishma Tanna were finalised for ‘Naagin 3’. The first two seasons of ‘Naagin’ had Mouni Roy as the lead. Later, the show made headlines for just one or two, but three actresses as Naagin.
According to reports, the season 3 will have a very different style of storytelling, quite unlike Naagin and Naagin 2. The first two seasons were based on mythical and royal themes, Naagin 3 will take a more contemporary and modern theme.