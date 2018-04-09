Naagin 3: Karishma Tanna’s first look in Ekta Kapoor’s show revealed; Check out
Mumbai: Producer Ekta Kapoor on Monday revealed she has roped in actress Karishma Tanna to play a ‘naagin’ in her new show “Naagin 3”. Ekta welcomed the actress on board for the show via a social media post.
“Here comes the first naagin! Karishma Tanna, welcome to ‘Naagin 3’! Coming soon on Colors,” Ekta tweeted on Monday.
Here comes the first NAAGIN ! @karishmaktanna welcome to NAAGIN 3! Coming soon on @colorstv @rajcheerfull pic.twitter.com/wAQcbyMw48
— Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) April 9, 2018
She also shared the first look of the character essayed by Karishma, who sports an all-black ensemble, bold silver jewellery and a face done heavily with make-up. The poster’s backdrop has a gothic feel to it.
“Naagin 3” will reportedly feature three ‘naagins’, and two more actresses who will be a part of the show are yet to be revealed. The show’s first season had starred Mouni Roy, who was also a part of the second season.