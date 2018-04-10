My sister is someone I have looked upto: Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta says that her elder sister Neha is someone she has always looked upto and she feels that their different fashion sense works well for them. “Being my elder sister, Neha has always been someone I’ve looked upto. Our fashion sense is very different, which works wonders, because she’s classy and I am quirky,” Esha said.

The actress will be launching Neha’s collection Gazal in Mumbai today. “She’s doing well in Delhi, but now I think it’s amazing that she’s coming in to Mumbai and expanding herself here as this city and people have great style and always welcome new talent. Couldn’t be more excited about this,” said Esha.