My New Year resolution is only focus on work and career, says Tina Dutta

Mumbai: Most beautiful actress Tina Dutta well known as Ichcha in TV shows talks about a high expectations from 2017. She was last seen in Uttaran and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi was in very low profile.

“To only focus on work and career and do some nice project and also to maintain a healthy lifestyle and workout”, Tina said on New Year resolution.

“I spent with friends only. I visited mount Mary church and also visited a pal’s office as a surprise. I am highly motivated to make the most of this year. I am sure life is on the right path and what is best is going to happen”, she added.

She said, “Live life one day at a time. Value the people who care for you. It’s nice to be important but it is more important to be nice”.

Well Tinaa you have the right look and attitude and you surely will make a comeback soon before this valentine as per your well wishers blessings and love!