My first ‘Mubarakan’ moment was when I passed 10th exam: Arjun Kapoor

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is excited about his upcoming film “Mubarakan”, says his first ever congratulatory moment was when he passed his 10th-grade exams.

The actor who was present here at the trailer launch of the film along with the cast and crew of the film told media here: ” My ‘Mubarkan’ moment was when I passed my 10th exam; I felt like ‘Mubarkan’ Arjun, you passed, so no one will scold you at home, today.”

Asked him if he can recall the percentage, Arjun quipped: “Bro, it’s not necessary to remember everything in life!”

The actor is playing a double role in the film and will be seen sharing screen space with veteran actor and his uncle Anil Kapoor. Sharing his experience Arjun said: “It was quite a challenging role because of comedy timing and a big star cast. While I am acting with so many co-actors, I was also a co-actors to myself.”

Asked which one is his personal favourite double role Hindi films, Arjun said: “Kishen Kanhaiya, I think that is the most under-rated entertaining film of my growing up days. I loved it! It was a true story of an underdog.”

Directed by Anees Bazmee, “Mubarakan” is releasing on July 28.