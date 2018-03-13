My fans gave me an overwhelming welcome after 2 years: Yo Yo Honey Singh

Yo Yo Honey Singh kick-started 2018 by delivering 2 super hit tracks from the recently released Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. As soon as the songs were released they instantly become a hit and were trending all over. Both the songs have been ruling the charts and creating a lot of buzz among the audience ever since they were released.

While the songs have become the audience’s favorite, even the original maker of the song Hans Raj Hans has given a thumbs up to Honey’s work, while there are times that the original makers don’t vocally say this.

Chote Chote peg and Dil Chori have become the party anthem. As songs play a pivotal role in Bollywood films, these songs were one of the very first contents from the movie which was released by the makers to increase the buzz around the movie

When asked Honey Singh about it, he said, “Honey Singh shares, “I am thankful to all my fans for the kind of love they have showered on me for my songs, Dil Chori and Chote Chote peg. My last song Dheere Dheere broke all records and my fans gave me an overwhelming welcome after 2 years.”

Honey Singh and T-Series are back in action to recreate the magic like earlier. Their last collab was Dheere Dheere which become one of the biggest hits and was the first song from Bollywood to cross 200 million views on YouTube.