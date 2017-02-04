My family was screaming at Shah Rukh’s intro and not mine: Mahira Khan

Mumbai: Finally! Mahira Khan jumped on to the ‘Raees’ promotions bandwagon with Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the team recently addressed a press conference to celebrate the film’s global success.

The Paksitani starlet, who joined in via video call, was asked if she had any fears before ‘Raees’ released.

“A big fear was that people will come and root for him and not me. This is what happened when my family watched the film. They were screaming at his intro and not mine. I was like come on, make it louder. The claps were much louder for him. But we have to accept that.”

SRK interrupted and joked he was shirtless and beating himself in his introduction and added, “Of course your mom would like me!” to which she blushingly replied, “He has a point!”

During the conference, Mahira also expressed her excitement as the flick is now releasing in Pakistan.

“Believe me, just like all over the world, people, here too, are eagerly waiting for it to release. I am sure it will do amazingly well.”