My family taught me about failure: Deepshikha Deshmukh

New Delhi: Producer-entrepreneur Deepshikha Deshmukh has produced critically acclaimed movies like “Sarbjit” and “Madaari”. She also owns skin nutrition brand, but the daughter of veteran film producer Vashu Bhagnani believes that failure is important in life as it helps people in growing as individuals.

“I have learned a lot from my family. My parents made me learn how to remain patient and how to keep eyes on goal always,” Deepshikha told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

“They made me realise the importance of failure in life. Through them, I have learnt that it is okay to fail and start all over again,” added the sister of actor Jackky Bhagnani. Apart from films, Deepshikha is currently focusing on her skin brand, Love Organically, which was launched last year.

The skin care line has organic products for children and adults. Focusing on imparting products without the usage of chemicals to consumers, Deepshikha finds her two children as an inspiration behind the brand.

“My son was dealing with severe dry skin issues. We used a lot of medicines and skin products, but nothing was healing his skin as all the products had some amount of chemicals in them. Then we started using home recipes, but it was not possible to carry your kitchen (home-made recipes) everywhere. So, I realized it was important to have organic skin products for my children and that’s how I came up with my own skin care line,” she shared.

After venturing into the business of skin care products and solving the skin issues, especially related to children and mothers, Deepshikha is now often called as “mompreneur”.

“I absolutely love it. Being a mom and an entrepreneur are my two favorite titles and I love the term ‘Mompreneur’,” added Deepshikha. She also believes in giving back to nature. She has a tie up with the Snehwan foundation, which provides educational empowerment to marginalized children of drought affected farmers or those belonging to underprivileged families.

She said: “Whatever ingredients we use are given by farmers of our country. They are our bread givers. So, this is my little contribution towards mother earth.”