My choice of films dictated by my emotional interest: Aamir Khan

His choice of films is dictated by his emotional and creative interests, says the Thugs of Hindostan star

Aamir Khan’s filmography boasts of blockbusters like “Lagaan”, “Rang De Basanti” and “Dangal”. The credit, he says, goes to his heart, which he religiously follows while signing on the dotted line.Since the 1980s, the 52-year-old has been fitting seamlessly between characters like a cab driver, a clown thief or a fun-loving college student.

Asked about his favourite film, Aamir said, “All the films that I have done are very close to me and I don’t measure my films based on their business.”But one can’t overlook the massive success of his film “Dangal” that has surpassed the Rs 1,000 crore-mark of box office collections in China – the first Indian film to achieve the feat.”‘Taare Zameen Par’ is as close to me as ‘Dangal’. So are ‘PK’, ‘3 Idiots’ and ‘Lagaan’. I can’t differentiate between any one of them. All are equally important to me,” he said.

Since “Dangal”, which narrates the story of the real life wrestlers and sisters Geeta and Babita Phogat, broke several records at the box office, is he feeling the pressure to do better?”No. I don’t feel that kind of pressure. I follow my heart as far as creative decisions go… As to what I am going to do next. It’s never affected by the success of my previous films,” he said.”My choice of films is dictated by my emotional interest in the story and my creative interest,” added the actor, who is shooting for Vijay Krishna Acharya’s “Thugs of Hindostan” in Malta.

He is equally excited about his other project, “Secret Superstar”.”My next film is ‘Secret Superstar’. It’s about a 14-year-old girl. She is the central character. I love the story. It’s a beautiful story,” he said about the film that traces the journey of an aspiring singer named Insia.

He is geared up for another biopic, “Salute”, which will be his second biopic after the grand success of “Dangal”. Aamir has associated with producers Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala for “Salute”, a biopic on India’s first astronaut Rakesh Sharma.