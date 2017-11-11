My Bengali will be better in next KIFF, says Shah Rukh Khan

Kolkata: ‘Bollywood Badshah’ Shah Rukh Khan today quipped that his Bengali will need to improve in the next edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival.

Khan, who has been a regular at the film festival’s inauguration for the past couple of years, was again a part of the 23rd KIFF launch event today.

“Now, I am attempting eight lines in Bengali, please bear with me,” he told a capacity crowd at Netaji Indoor Stadium here.

“Ei film fesivaler bisesh anusthane uposthit thakte pere sammanito bodh krchhi (I am honoured to be present at this special event of the film festival),” King Khan said.

During the events, Mamata Banerjee also attend the events. Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture on Twitter saying that, Too much fun and love at KIFF 2017. Love my Kolkata & as always the warmth of @MamataOfficial…U r the sweetest.

Too much fun and love at KIFF 2017. Love my Kolkata & as always the warmth of @MamataOfficial…U r the sweetest. pic.twitter.com/rTDwzkT9cJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 10, 2017



Thanking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for organising the show, Khan said, “Wonderful weather, wonderful city, looking lovely and Mamata didi looking lovelier. I am asking my wonderful friends to give me dhoti next time.”

Describing cinema as a language which needs to be propagated and felt for spreading the message of love, togetherness and unity, the superstar added that films also convey the present reality as it happens around the world.