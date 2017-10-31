‘My acting not dependent on box office success’, says Irrfan Khan

As he feels that his acting capabilities are not determined by numbers

Barring a few films, Irrfan Khan has not had a lot of luck at box office, but he feels that he has his own space now and is not dependent on the cash registers. “The first few films that I did, didn’t work, but I still had work. I am not that kind of actor whose shelf life depends on the box office numbers. As long as there are relevant stories, I will get work. And I know that I will always have work,” expresses Irrfan.

Although the ‘Life of Pie’ actor has some iconic films to his credit, he still feels that his actual journey has just started. “I don’t know why I feel this, but I think my journey has just begun. While I have never had dearth of roles, I used to pray that I get to do the work that I want to. And that has just started happening,” contemplates Irrfan.

Irrfan who is awaiting the release of his next film ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ opposite Malayalam actress Parvathy, says that it doesn’t matter to him how other Bollywood stars do romance films, he is happy during quirky love stories. “I don’t know how other actors perceive romance, but for me this the way I do romance so I will keep doing it. Once upon a time, you couldn’t say I love you so easily, but things have changed now,” recalls Irrfan.

The 50-year-old actor has done a lot of serious roles in films like “Maqbool” and “The Namesake”, and such roles have taken toll on him, so he is happy to focus on light-hearted comedy for now. “Intense roles takes a toll on me as an actor and then they consume me a lot. Whereas in comedy I don’t have a lot of stress. During intense roles, you need to detox after the shoot, that is not the same with light roles,” he confessed.

The actor also reveals that there were some big hits that he let go, but no regrets. “There are many blockbuster hits that I have rejected and then some of the superstars have done them. But even after watching the movies I never regretted not doing them. I don’t think my being in any of those films would have made a bigger impact. I have my own space and they have their own,” he reveals.

Irrfan will also be returning to the digital platform for a collaboration with AIB. Talking about this new project he says, “Digital medium is the future. My collaboration with AIB will be a satire and I haven’t done it in a long time. They have a very strong team. If they handle the topic with maturity tho bohot maza ayega.” The project is still in the initial phases of ideating.

On the Hollywood work front, Irrfan confirmed completing shooting for the film ‘The Puzzle’, which also stars Kelly MacDonald and David Denman.