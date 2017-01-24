Mustafa and Kiara Advani starrer Machine teaser gives you thrilling ride

Director duos Abbas-Mustan are back with a new movie called ‘Machine’ which is a high-octane romantic thriller. Abbas-Mustan have been treating the audience with the romantic thrillers like ‘Baazigar’ and ‘Race’ over the years. The movie marks the debut of Abbas’s son Mustafa Burmawalla opposite MS Dhoni fame, Kiara Advani.

‘Machine’s trailer is out and it is not as interesting as we had expected it to be. The trailer starts out with some romantic scenes between the two actors in foreign locations and later comes a twist that goes beyond the understanding as we see Mustafa is a sports car racer. It will remind you of Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Ta Ra Rum Pum’.

The trailer of has typical flavours of an Abbas-Mustan movie, high-octane action scenes and girls dancing in foreign locations’. Meanwhile the chemistry between the leads and the story seems to be bit confusing. ‘Machine’ is directed by Abbas-Mustan and is slated to release on 24 March, 2017.

Earlier in the morning, Salman Khan took to twitter to praise the trailer. Salman wrote, Mustafa Mustafa don’t worry Mustafa! @themustafaB @Advani_Kiara teaser looks supercool http://bit.ly/MachineTeaser @theabbasmustan

Watch the trailer here: