Must Watch! Sapna Chaudhary’s Karwa Chauth song ‘Mera Chand’ goes viral

Former Bigg Boss contestant and Haryanvi singer Sapna Chaudhary has a tremendous fan following across the nation. Her songs are quite popular among youth and get millions of views on YouTube. Her latest song ‘Mera Chand’ has gone viral in no time and has garnered over a million views within just 24 hours.

Sapna has nailed the song with her expressions. Donning a traditional attire, Sapna is looking gorgeous, and you will not see her crazy dance steps, unlike her previous videos. This will be a surprise for her fans, as they have not seen the 28-year-old in this avatar. Sapna is blushing like a newlywed bride and doing soft moves opposite Naveen Naru.



The comment section on YouTube is filled with compliments, as her fans are praising her performance and complimenting her beauty. Fans also loved her ethnic look. Sapna’s Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal earlier took over the internet with her super hit expressions and dance moves. Since then, there has been no looking back.