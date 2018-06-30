Must Watch! Priyanka Chopra reads out sexist 90s headlines in American accent

Priyanka Chopra is currently catching many eyeballs of many people due to her alleged relationship with Hollywood pop singer, Nick Jonas. Well, ever since the duo allegedly started dating each other, they have been spotted at many places. Their viral pictures of togetherness made themselves a topic of gossip. However now, PeeCee has again come into the limelight for her recent video on Instagram in which she has seen reading sexist 90s headlines in her best American accent.

Priyanka shared a video on her Instagram account with a caption, “Headlines from the ‘90s..broken down…damn! @allure💄Directed by: @kelly.bales”

Well, we can see how Priyanka is saying those headlines in an unfiltered way. After all, a companion piece to her Allure magazine spread information about empowerment and many more.

Meanwhile, Priyanka will next be seen opposite Salman Khan in Bharat. Bharat marks a comeback of Quantico actress into Bollywood. The film also stars, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and others.