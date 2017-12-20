Must Watch: Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor groove to ‘Gallan Goodiyaan’ at Zee Cine Awards 2018

It was a star-studded night at the Zee Cine Awards 2018 where the stars celebrated the cinema. From amazing dance performances to surprising wins, the show had all it. At the event, Priyanka was awarded the Global Icon Award. The award was presented to her by Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

Priyanka had earlier worked with Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do. So, this was kind of a reunion for the trio as they danced on stage together. They grooved to the hit track ‘Gallan Goodiyaan.’ Priyanka shared the image and wrote, “#DDDReunion on stage! Never a dull moment with these two @AnilKapoor @RanveerOfficial.”

For the event, Priyanka wore a lilac colour Zuhair Murad strapless gown and accessorized it with Diamond studs from Nirav Modi Jewels. Ranveer Singh, as usual, added quirky style with his silk jacquard 3- piece- suit from Anuj Madaan and Prada shoes.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will return to New York City to resume shooting for Quantico. Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Padmavati. He is currently prepping for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, will star in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s production Fanne Khan.