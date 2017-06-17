Must Watch! Luv Ranjan’s favourite stars’ hilarious film announcement

Famous and hit franchise Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’s director has finally come up with the title of his next directorial venture. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh in the lead roles.

But most interestingly, production house T-series has recently uploaded a video of these three on YouTube in which they announced the hilarious upcoming film’s title. As the video plays, you can’t even stop laughing at the cute and funny banter of the cast. In this video, they innovatively announced the title.

The film releases on 3rd November, 2017. And to know the title you need to watch this video and laugh as much as you can!

Watch and Enjoy