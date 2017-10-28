Must See Pics! Suhana Khan, SRK’s ravishing daughter, steals the show at mom Gauri’s Halloween party

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is the new internet sensation. Her pictures prove that she is a true diva.

From quite some time, Suhana is in the news for her cute and sexy photos and this time she has proved that she is no less than anyone. Her recently clicked pictures with Bollywood actresses like Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Manish Malhotra and Sanjay Kapoor along with star kids’ Halloween party are breaking the internet.

Suhana attended the Halloween bash of her mother Gauri Khan and all eyes were on her. She looked super-hot in golden dress with golden sandal, and let her hair down.

The page of Suhana Khan shared pictures from the party.

Check out here:

She is a poser😍 @suhanakhan2 . . #suhanakhan #fbsuhanakhan A post shared by Suhana ✨ (@suhanakhan143) on Oct 27, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

Suhanakhan at a Halloween party😍 #suhanakhan #fbsuhanakhan A post shared by Suhana ✨ (@suhanakhan143) on Oct 27, 2017 at 8:50pm PDT

😘😘😘 #suhanakhan A post shared by Suhana ✨ (@suhanakhan143) on Oct 27, 2017 at 8:51pm PDT

@suhanakhan2 with her mom…😘😘 #suhanakhan #fbsuhanakhan A post shared by Suhana ✨ (@suhanakhan143) on Oct 27, 2017 at 8:40pm PDT

My sue is gorgeous @suhanakhan2 😘 #suhanakhan A post shared by Suhana ✨ (@suhanakhan143) on Oct 27, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

We are sure you will like her pictures in which she looks too cute and hot as well.