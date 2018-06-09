Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor are currently in Notting Hill, London and are living it up. Veere Di Wedding, success party? Maybe. Sonam and Rhea are joined by their goofy cousin Arjun Kapoor and well we can’t help but observe how awesomely happy they all look. By the way, the focus of the group was Bebo who CHEATED on her diet with a pizza claiming it to be a plate of spinach salad! Soon her Veere called her out on her bluff and well laughed it out! Bebo looked fresh and beautiful as always and the British weather is suiting her too well. Sonam is here with hubby Anand Ahuja and is staying at their Notting Hill residence. She will ring in her birthday tomorrow with hubby dearest. Rhea and Arjun too are loving the vibe and letting their hair down.

He clicked a picture and captioned it as, “In great company !!! #londonsummer with the Veere s & @samyuktanair of course… #bebokillingit and the #kapoorsisters killing it… @rheakapoor @sonamkapoor.”Arjun, who is shooting in London for his movie with Parineeti Chopra, joined his cousins and Bebo to grab a quick bite. London is one of the top favourite destinations of the Bollywood celebs and why not? It is one of the most sought after destinations which has an old school European charm and is also a global fashion terminus.

On work front, Veere Di Wedding is doing amazing business at the box office. It has become is the seventh highest grosser of 2018! Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted today, “Top 5 opening day… Top 5 opening weekend… #VeereDiWedding now cruises into Top 5 Week 1 of 2018… Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 13.57 cr, Mon 6.04 cr, Tue 5.47 cr, Wed 4.87 cr, Thu 4.06 cr. Total: ₹ 56.96 cr. India biz.”