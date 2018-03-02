Music industry is like fashion: Shankar Mahadevan

Trends come and go, but only a good song has the power to sustain all the undercurrents of the music industry and make the right noise, says singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan. He drew a similarity between the music and fashion industries.

“Music industry is like fashion. Things keep coming, things keep going, trends keep changing. There is good music, bad music and mediocre music. Everything co-exists but at the end of the day it is a good song which wins,” Mahadevan told said.

Mahadevan, who scored new heights in the musical world with the Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy trio, agrees that music trends are cyclical. Asked what trend he thinks will be making a comeback in the time to come, the composer said, “I think melody is a trend which is coming back and we are doing a lot of melody this year.”

Mahadevan, who also teaches music through his online academy, is seen judging reality TV shows and radio shows. The music composer feels reality TV shows are one the best “platforms for young talent”. “Because you are on national TV, you are being watched by the entire country and they know your first name, which is the highest form of popularity. If you are able to come on a reality show that is success forget about winning the show. If they win the show then it is a brownie point.”