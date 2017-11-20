Music has a universal language: Farhan Akhtar

Mumbai: Actor, filmmaker and singer Farhan Aktar says music has a universal language that can bring people together.

Farhan will next be seen making his debut on popular TV show “MTV Unplugged”, where he will pay tribute to late Kishore Kumar.

“Music to me has always been the universal language to bringing people together. ‘Unplugged’ is one such platform that allows an artiste to perform the stripped down, bare-it-all, acoustic version of the biggest hits. I’m really looking forward to this one,” Farhan said in a statement.

The show has previously featured renowned names like A.R. Rahman, Vishal Bhardwaj, Shankar Mahadevan and Badshah.