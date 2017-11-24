Murder on The Orient Express: Review, Cast, Story, Director

Film: Murder on The Orient Express

Cast: Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Penelope Cruz, Judi Dench, Willem Dafoe, Josh Gad, Derek Jacobi, Olivia Colman, Leslie Odom Jr. Daisy Ridley

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Rating: * * * *

I must have read all, well almost all of Agatha Christie’s mysteries. Who could dislike Miss Marple or the Belgian detective, Belgian not French as he proudly points out, Hercule Poirot who loves his moustache more than anything in the world? Oh, there was a woman he loved once; her name was Katherine and I hope and pray we will see a little more of her in the upcoming Death on the Nile than the solitary sepia photo in this film directed by Kenneth Branagh who also essays Monsieur Poirot.

I should tell you too, dear reader, I have seen all, well almost all of the widescreen and TV movies in which a sterling line-up of such actors as Albert Finney, Peter Ustinov and David Suchet, played Poirot. Branagh employs Poirot’s enchanting accent and his “leetle gray cells” to steer a glorious ensemble cast with wondrous results in a murder mystery which says that justice must be tempered with mercy. (or love) In order to restore, as Poirot concludes at the end, the balance (of crime and punishment.)

Scriptwriter Michael Green weaves religion, ethics and morality into this tale of revenge for an unspeakable crime – the murder of a little child which affects, wounds and destroys the lives of many others. Sadly, there is none of Poirot’s Catholicism which (the non-Catholic) Christie emphasised. Branagh’s Poirot only wants to see a lot of paintings and have a lot of time on his hands but that is not to be.

Those au courants read the book and seen the movies know just about everyone aboard the titular luxury train is a suspect for the murder of shady billionaire Edward Ratchett (Johnny Depp). The suspects range from a woman missionary (deglamorised Penelope Cruz) and a much married woman on the lookout for another…sucker (Michelle Pfeiffer) to a Russian aristocrat (Dame Judi Dench) Oh, there are male suspects too: a Nazi academic Herr Gerhard Hardman ( Willem Dafoe) and the butt of his racism, an African American doctor who had served in India, Dr Arbuthnot (Leslie Odom Jr) There’s also a Latino named Marquez (Manuel Garcia -Rulfo). We’d like to say the butler Edward Henry Masterman (Derek Jacobi), did it. But that would be a red herring.