Munna Michael new song ‘Ding Dang’: Will make you groove

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff always tries to make sure everyone grooves with his moves! The ‘Heropanti’ star is all set to surprise his fans with his dancing skills as a fresh song from his upcoming film ‘Munna Michael’ released today.

‘Ding Dang’ is out where he can be seen showing off his swag through his dancing skills. The song is a tribute to actor Jackie Shroff, Tiger’s father.

The ‘Baaghi’ star took to Twitter to share the still and wrote alongside, “Hope you are ready to hit the streets, #DingDang is out today at 4:30pm you can also watch it exclusively on @ErosNow 🙂 #MunnaMichael”

Hope you are ready to hit the streets, #DingDang will be out today at 4:30pm you can also watch it exclusively on @ErosNow 🙂 #MunnaMichael pic.twitter.com/sFhBMh04M0 — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) June 19, 2017

The teaser of the song was released a couple of days ago which has left his fans with high hopes.

In ‘Munna Michael’, Tiger Shroff plays Munna, an aspiring dancer, who idolises King of Pop Michael Jackson. Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui stars in a negative role. He plays an event organiser. The film is due to be released on July 7, 2017.