‘Mungda’ First Look: Sonakshi Sinha, Ajay Devgn recreate Helen’s iconic track for ‘Total Dhamaal’

Sonakshi Sinha recreates Helen’s iconic track ‘Mungda’ for Indra Kumar ‘upcoming film, ‘Total Dhamaal’. The actress will be seen shaking a leg for this special number along with Ajay Devgn. The song has been directed by Kookie Gulati.

Talking about it, he shares, Kookie Gulati, who directed ‘Mungda’, shares, “For a particular situation in the film, we needed a young & energetic song to keep with the pace of the film. That’s when the idea of ‘Mungda’ came into place. When we heard the recreated version by Gourov – Roshin, we wanted someone who could match up the beats of the song! We immediately thought of Sonakshi Sinha – she has a unique & amazing blend to reach the youth as well as the masses. I’ll tell you Sonakshi Sinha fits this song perfectly. She is a great dancer with a very expressive face. We got Adil Shaikh to do the choreography and he’s killed it! Mohit Rai helped to put her look together, Durga Prasad built the set and was shot by ace DOP Keiko Nakahara. We are keeping the energy of the old track but taking it to the next level in scale and look. It was incredible that Indra Kumar, Ajay Devgn & Ashok Thakeria had faith in me and trusted me with this huge responsibility! I think we had a dream team and the results are there for everyone to see.”

Sonakshi Sinha shares, “It was great reuniting with Ajay sir after ‘Son Of Sardaar’ on this song and this film. I have really enjoyed the ‘Dhamaal’ franchise and was thrilled when they asked me to be a part of it! The entire song shoot went off fantastically and was super fun!”

‘Total Dhamaal’ features Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffery, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Pitobash Tripthy and Sanjay Mishra, and is produced by Devgn, Fox Star Studios and Ashok Thakeria. The film is set to release in December.