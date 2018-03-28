Mumbai: When Jackie Shroff visit his old home in Teen Batti!

Mumbai: Jackie Shroff took a walk down memory lane as he returned to his old home in Teen Batti on Sunday. In a quirk of fate, the actor, who was on his way back after dining at a restaurant in Colaba with friend Arjan Bajwa, had a chance meeting with the current tenants of the house at a Marine Drive signal, and minutes later, Shroff found himself driving towards his one-room settlement in Walkeshwar, where he had lived for the first 30 years of his life.

Bajwa reveals that while on their way back from dinner, Jackie Shroff saw two bikers signalling at him. “At a traffic signal, they caught up with us and told Jackie sir that they live in the same house where he grew up.” Pleased with the happy coincidence, the actors then continued towards Bandra, “but suddenly Jackie sir took a U-turn and headed towards Walkeshwar.”

Bajwa says, “He told me, ‘They must have put on all the lights and must be waiting for me.’ When Jackie Sir entered the one-room tenement, he showed me where his mother cooked, the mori where he had a bath, and the balcony. He also explained how he would put up a rod and hang a curtain on it to divide the room for some privacy.”