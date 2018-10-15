Mumbai to Goa via cruise: Check out pictures of interiors of the cruise and other details here

The firs cruise from Mumbai to Goa is all set to sail from October 12, 2018. The luxury cruise Angriya, is India’s first domestic cruise. It will start its sail from the Purple Gate of Mumbai’s Indira Docks at 5 pm and end its journey at Mormugao in south Goa the next day at 9 am, making it a 16-hour long journey. The cruise is named after Kanhoji Angre, or Conajee Angria, the first Admiral of the Maratha Navy.

So before you book your ticket for Goa, check out pictures of the interior of the cruise.





According to reports, the starting one way fair is Rs 7,500 and it can go up to Rs 11,000 per person. It also covers the cost of three meals – evening snacks, dinner, and breakfast.