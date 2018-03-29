Mumbai: Royal Thai Consulate-General to organise Thai Festival at Films Division

Mumbai: This weekend, the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Mumbai, in collaboration with the Films Division, is organising a Thai Culture Festival. To be hosted by Consul-General of Thailand Ekapol Poolpipat and the Director General of Films Division Satyendra Prakash in its 4th edition, the event will showcase cuisine,culture and cinema,between March 29-31, in the Films Division complex at Peddar Road.

Eight Thai films from various genres including short film, animation, documentary, drama, comedy, action, and horror will be screened over the 3 days of the fest All films have English subtitles. Thai cultural performances and culinary demonstrations by a cordon bleu chef from Thailand will be held daily during the 3 day fest at FD.

Thai Consul General Ekapol Poolpipat says “the Fest will not only allow the Indian public to experience Thai Culture through films, food and cultural performances but also underline cooperation between India and Thailand in cultural and academic exchanges through film diplomacy.

In this regard, the Consulate-General, in cooperation with Whistling Woods International, has organised a panel discussion on Film Production and Animation in Thailand. A 12 strong delegation representating the National Federation of Thai Film Associations and the Foreign Film Production Services Association of Thailand will attend the March 30 seminar and also meet with the Film Producers Guild of India with a view to promoting Thailand as a destination for filming.