Mumbai: Read what happened when Mahatma Gandhi backed Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s Madhushala

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has recounted the time when his father celebrated poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan was receiving brickbats for his illustrious book of poetry ‘Madhushala’, and revealed it was Mahatma Gandhi who came to his rescue. The 75-year-old actor on Sunday recalled the incident at the Benares Hindu University in 1935 where his father was accused of straying the youth of the then British-ruled India by glamourising liquor.

“‘Madhushala’ written in 1933… Yes 1933… 85 years ago… Still bears fruits of its brilliant thought and longevity… Yet when it was first demonstrated to resounding applause and encore at the Benares Hindu University in 1935, or there about, there were the naysayers that brought threat, unsavoury proclamations, in times to come… Complaints were made to the Mahatma – Gandhi ji too…

“‘There is this young man that is polluting the youth of the country by aggrandising the qualities of alcohol… Corrupting the young… And must be stopped or arrested’… They complained,” Bachchan wrote in his blog.

The star said Gandhi took notice of the “loud voices of dissent” and sent for his father. “‘I wish to listen to what you have been writing…’ he (Gandhi) addressed, when my father was brought before him… He heard several verses from the recitation that day and spoke up…”

Big B wrote that after listening attentively, Gandhi said, “But there is nothing objectionable in this…? “Relieved, my father made a hasty exit from the great man’s presence, fearing if he did not, there could be a possibility of a change of mind…”