Mumbai: Anushka Sharma feels special and honoured to receive Smita Patil award

Anushka Sharma, who is currently busy with the promotions of Sui Dhaaga – Made In India, was facilitated with the Smita Patil Memorial Award by Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal at Priyadarshni Academy 34th Anniversary Global Awards, in Mumbai on September 19.

“I haven’t really prepared a speech but I am just going to speak from the heart. It’s a great honour for me to have lived and witnessed the work of Smita Patilji. She has been a true inspiration not just to me but many many actresses and many women for the bold, the difficult, fearless choices that she’s made with her work. She managed to be disruptive and not adhere to the norms of the industry where usually the rules are set for the leading ladies by others. So I really appreciate and admire her and needless to say it’s a great honour to receive the Smita Patil Award by the Priyadarshani Academy. Thank you, everybody, thank you to the academy for considering me for this. I also feel like it’s very special because I complete 10 years in the industry today so receiving an award like this in a huge way validates the choices that I have made. I don’t come from this industry. I don’t have anyone who could have guided me too much. My parents don’t know anything about the work that I do apart from the films that I do. It really is a huge validation for the sometimes different, sometimes mad choices I have made in my career. I also want to take this opportunity to thank the writers who have written such incredibly amazing roles for me and to the directors who envision me in those roles. I don’t think any actor’s career can be complete without the contribution of these two people in films. And a huge thank you to every supporter all around the world who have supported me and accepted me for who I am, as I am and for encouraging me all along the way,” said Anushka Sharma at the event.

Anushka Sharma, on the work front, will be seen in Sui Dhaaga – Made In India with Varun Dhawan. Directed by Sharat Katariya, the film is set to release on September 28, 2018. She will be next seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film is set for December 21, 2018 release.