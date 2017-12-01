Mukkabaaz song Paintra out now, it is a Perfect mixture of EDM and hip hop

After launching the teaser poster of Anurag Kashyap’s forthcoming film, Mukkabaaz, the makers of 2018’s first entertainer have unveiled the first song ‘Paintra’ from the movie featuring Jimmy Shergill, Ravi Kissan, Vineet Kumar Singh and Zoya Hussain.

Celebrated filmmakers Aanand L Rai and Anurag Kashyap have collaborated for the first time ever with their forthcoming sports drama, Mukkabaaz, presented by Eros International, Colour Yellow Productions and Phantom Films.

Popular music producer, Udyan Sagar, widely known as Nucleya has composed music for the song, Paintra. The Global Indian Music Award-winner has also collaborated with rapper, Divine for the first time ever for a Bollywood film. The song comes at a juncture when the lead protagonist played by Vineet starts prepping for boxing tournament.

The acclaimed musician, who is known for combining EDM along with traditional Indian musical instruments and ambient sounds, has composed music for this track to surprise listeners with his keen sense to blend different genres. Not many know that Nucleya is an ardent fan of Anurag’s films. It is learnt that he and the filmmaker met at the latter’s house and decided to work together.

Anurag said, “Nucleya recorded a song with the rapper and I loved it. Everything we had tried before that hadn’t worked out.”

Nucleya adds, “Anurag was really precise in his brief for the song. It’s a Hindi rap number with bass-heavy elements, which is kind of my signature.”

Creating a huge buzz ahead of its release, the sports drama was screened in the Special Presentations’ section at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Mumbai Film Festival. With artists like Nucleya aboard, the hype around the film has only grown.

Presented by Eros International & Aanand L Rai and produced by Colour yellow in association with Phantom Films, Mukkabaaz directed by Anurag Kashyap stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Zoya Hussain, Jimmy Shergill and Ravi Kissan.