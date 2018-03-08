Mukesh Chhabra and Magic If Films join hands for Bolti Khidkiyaan!

At a time when the digital arena boomed with hard-hitting content, popular casting director, Mukesh Chhabra and Magic If Films, a production house founded by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his brother collaborated for an initiative named ‘Bolti Khidkiyaan’, a one-of-kind film festival that aims at honing the cinematic skills of a young generation of filmmakers, who wouldn’t have the opportunity otherwise.

Unlike typical film festivals, this one did not shortlist films from the entries they received, but shouldered the responsibility of training the aspiring filmmakers by scrutinizing their scripts, helping them override technical difficulties and arranging for them to have a smoother filming process. The resulting fruits of their labour (films) were screened at the festival, in the presence of cinema buffs.

Believing in the adage that ‘Short is the new big’, Chhabra had engineered the festival into a platform with an endeavour to encourage budding filmmakers to tell stories through short films. The main idea was to give an impetus to new-age-cinema and showcase fresh talent with their “script to screen” approach.

Movies varied in genre were showcased at Bolti Khidkiyaan. In Relationship With, The Date, The Drainage, Gulabi and Gyarah were the movies screened at the festival, that met with a thunderous applause by the attendees, while Miya Kal Aana and Toffee were showcased at special screenings. Veteran filmmakers are of the view that the upside of being a novice filmmaker is that their approach is fresh. Chhabra’s venture looked at promoting these filmmakers and providing them with mental and technical tools to polish their craft. An initiative like this is just what the industry needed at a time when stories are being churned out rapidly. A blessing for aspiring filmmakers, Bolti Khidkiyaan is determined to bridge the gap between raw scripts and finished products on the big screen.

It is plain that the festival succeeded in its endeavour with the resounding response it received from cinephiles and the encouragement it got from the mavericks of the Indian film industry.

Powerhouse performer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, graced the festival as a special guest. Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat , Sunil Grover , Kartik Aryan and Amit Sadh some other big names that made it to the festival.