Mugdha Godse: Sharing a live-in is not seen as odd

Mugdha Godse tells LIPIKA VARMA that she and Rahul Dev are in no rush to tie the knot

Mugdha Godse is enjoying her film career, acting, producing and also content in her live-in relationship with actor Rahul Dev. The stunner is actually in no hurry to get married anytime soon. Mugdha and her family have no pressures even though she is sharing a live-in relationship with Rahul Dev as long as they themselves are happy in this relationship. What’s more, unlike the usual scenario where a women brings along her children, in this case, it’s a role reversal… Mugdha is taking care of Rahul Dev’s kid too, who is studying abroad and shares a great rapport with him.

Professionally too, things are looking up. She has films Sharma Jee Ki Lag Gayi and Pagal Kar Diya Tune in her kitty. She says, “Work-wise I am doing well. I have no regrets. Remember, even Shah Rukh Khan says that sustaining in the film industry is more important. I have sustained in this competitive film industry. Getting work even today is more important for me. I have gone a step further, I am producing a short film too. We are also planning another short film. We are selecting the script for our next short.”

Quiz the actress about the fact that her Fashion co-actress Priyanka Chopra will be tying the knot soon and she smiles, “I did send her good wishes on social media. Probably, now her number has been changed…”

Regarding her own marriage plans she updates,“We have no plans of getting married soon. However, if it comes our way we might go in for marriage.”

She adds, “I believe in the institution of marriage. But every day when we get up I find we are just like being married only! Also I am so happy this way. So I don’t know when marriage will really happen, since things are no different than being married. Living together, sharing and caring for each other… I am literally enjoying this phase of my life.”

It is a fact though that living in India, where society seems to stress on matrimony and frown on live-ins, how does she deal with the inevitable pressure?

“Undeniably, marriage brings authenticity to one’s relationship. But nowadays we too have become quite open and sharing a live-in relationship is not seen as something odd. Since my parents are aware about it, we do not see not being married as being a pressure though.”

She and Rahul enjoy their time out, travelling across the globe. “Lately, we visited Canada. I love travelling and so does Rahul. Having mostly the same likes and preferences when it comes to travelling, we keep planning our trips as and when free. You guys must see our photos on our Instagram too.”

However, one area she and her beau might just disagree on is Bigg Boss (BB). The show this year features couples. If Rahul is called as a wild card entry, would she accompany him into the BB house? Mugdha takes a pause before replying, “I have watched a few episodes of Bigg Boss while Rahul was inside. But I will never like to go on BB as Wahan bahut jhagde hote hai aur jahgdhe karvaye bhi jate hai (many fights happen and are also created on the show) I would never like to enter the BB house at any cost!”