Much-awaited trailer of ‘Half Girlfriend’ is out. Watch it

Mumbai: Half Girlfriend… do you know what it means? When a person who comes in your lives, giving so much love to you. But in spite of wanting to be together forever, they are divided.

The most awaited ‘Half Girlfriend — Dost Se Jyada, Girl Friend Se Kam trailer’ is out today. The movie stars Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, who display good chemistry and pure romance.

The story of is Riya and Madhav, who fall in love each other. Madhav loves her unconditionally but Riya chooses a profession first. She doesn’t want to be his girlfriend, but a ‘Half Girlfriend’. Madhav can do anything for her.

The songs in the movies are likely to leave you teary-eyed. Director Mohit Suri has done justice to the songs. The soundtrack has good melodies for sure.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, Love. Romance. Heartbreak… Check out #HalfGirlfriendTrailer… 19 May 2017 release.

The movie based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel ‘Half Girlfriend’ is slated to hit theatres on May 19. The film produced by Mohit Suri, Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Chetan Bhagat.