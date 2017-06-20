Mubarakan trailer out: Arjun and Anil Kapoor double the comedy quotient

The much awaited Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor starrer Mubarakan’s trailer has finally released. As expected, it looks like a laughter ride, which will bring you back in the world of Singhs. Known for giving comedy cinemas like No Entry, Welcome, director Anees Bazmee tries his hand at comedy again.

Arjun Kapoor will be seen playing a double role, as Karan and Charan. Seems like the actor is all set to show his versatility as his one character is ladies boy and the other one is ‘Sushil Banda’. In the trailer, his comic timing looks damn impressive that you would wonder and asked yourself that is he that Arjun who’s done serious role in Ishaqzaade and Aurangzeb.

After Arjun, his reel and real life chacha Kartar Singh aka Anil Kapoor is looking cool and sorted as a supporting family member. He is playing a backbone to Karan and Charan. But simultaneously, Anil Kapoor’s comic timing is just on another level which will make you remember No Entry and Welcome’s Anil Kapoor. His sardar character will simply connect to your heart.

Moreover, if this is Aneez Bazmee’s film then how can you forget the glamorous quotient? Bollywood’s glam girl Ileana D’cruz aka Sweety and Athiya Shetty aka Binkle are playing female leads of the film. The trailer shows these glamorous ladies very well. We can see Ileana is like practical and outspoken whereas Athiya looks like a shy Punjabi girl.

Also, the famous old track Hawa Hawa is used in the trailer which makes it gripping as well as interesting. The film also stars Rahul Dev, Karan Kundra and Ratna Pathak Shah in the supporting role. Mubarakan is slated to release on July 28, 2017.