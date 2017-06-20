Free Press Journal
Mubarakan Trailer Launch: Packed with fun and frolic!

Mubarakan Trailer Launch: Packed with fun and frolic!

— By Mamta Sonar | Jun 20, 2017 05:54 pm
Indian Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor (L) and Arjun Kapoor dance onstage during a promotional event for the forthcoming Hindi film 'Mubarakan' directed by Anees Bazmee in Mumbai on June 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / STR

Mumbai: Mubarakan’s trailer launch began with in a tradition ‘Punjabi’ style were actor Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor wore sherwani and a Pagdi at in an event on Tuesday in Mumbai.”Mubarakan”, also features Ileana D’cruz and Athiya Shetty, Arjun plays a double role. The event was began with a dhol, nagada and bhangra. Arjun and Anil were enjoying the bangra on the stage and also Illeana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty joined them.

As seen in the trailer, the movie is a romantic comedy film, packed with entertainment. Arjun Kapoor playing a double role as Karanveer Singh and Charanveer Singh in the film. One being sweet and the other being naughty. Their love interest are Illeana and Athiya . Athiya plays a simple role, and Illeana will be seen in a tedha avatar and a mufat personality.

Also Read: My first ‘Mubarakan’ moment was when I passed 10th exam: Arjun Kapoor

The story goes on to tell us about the love story between Karanveerm Charanveer, Sweety and Binkle, which creates a lot of confusion between them. And to solve the problem chachu Anil Kapoor will help them, but how for that you have to watch the movie.


Indian Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor dances onstage during a promotional event for the forthcoming Hindi film ‘Mubarakan’ directed by Anees Bazmee in Mumbai on June 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / STR

Chacha- Bhatija sharing space

Anil Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space with nephew Arjun Kapoor in “Mubarakan”, and the actor said it was an emotional experience working with the young star, whom he fondly calls “chachu”. “It has been a wonderful and emotional experience working with Arjun. Someone asked me if there was a rivalry between you two on sets, because you’re relative. He’s my brother’s son. In fact, he’s like my own son. But I never call him Arjun, I call him ‘Arjun chachu’,” Anil told at an events.

Indian Bollywood actors Athiya Shetty (L), Arjun Kapoor (C) and Ileana DCruz pose for a photograph during a promotional event for the forthcoming Hindi film ‘Mubarakan’ directed by Anees Bazmee in Mumbai on June 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / STR

Arjun character

To perform a double role is very difficult, but working with the bid people is so challenging. I want to give my best performance. My co-star was like chahchu (Anil Kapoor), illeana, Athiya and myself. I have to double shoot, all of them finish their work and go home but me i have to shoot again in keeping the mind all the character. This job is very difficult to me to do so.”

Indian Bollywood actors Athiya Shetty (L), Anil Kapoor (C) and Ileana DCruz react during a promotional event for the forthcoming Hindi film ‘Mubarakan’ directed by Anees Bazmee in Mumbai on June 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / STR

Double role confusion

what do you on double role playing in the bollywood as Varun also playing double role in his next, Arjun siad, If we seen from 30 to 40 years double role film is made. Even i plays a double role in Aurangazeb. If we romantic, its shows in a different ways. In this, im playing a double role.You can come see Anil I’m his nephew and also a niece that you can see in my film. Mubarakan is not a film where two brothers have separated after birth or anything, this double role is very unique, and has a very western feel to it

Indian Bollywood actors Athiya Shetty (L) and Ileana DCruz pose for a photograph during a promotional event for the forthcoming Hindi film ‘Mubarakan’ directed by Anees Bazmee in Mumbai on June 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / STR

Old, 80s Hawa Hawa song

Th song Hawa hawa is situation choosable. It fit very nicely in the films. The songs which we heard and grown up and enjoying ourself. Its a celebration songs. Bhusan Kumar manage to give the songs new tune and the lift to the song where it got more energetic songs.

The film is scheduled to release on July 28.

