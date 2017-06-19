Free Press Journal
Mubarakan poster: Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty in one picture

— By Salman Khan | Jun 19, 2017 08:59 pm
The new poster of Mubarakan has been launched, the selfie poster is revealed just a day before trailer launch.the star studded selfie includes chacha Anil Kapoor and double dose of bhatija Arjun Kapoor in the front seat of a car, while the ladies, Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’cruz pout and pose in pretty lehangas in the backseat.

Sharing the picture on Twitter, Anil Kapoor wrote, “I don’t know how we managed to fit in this much crazy in one frame, but there you go!” while Ileana wrote, “The family that clicks a selfie together, stays together!”

W e will see Arjun Kapoor in double role, while Anil and one of Arjun’s characters will don a Sardar look. This is also the first time Anil will share screen with his nephew Arjun. The movie is directed by Anees Bazmee and movie will hit in theaters on July 28.

