Muah! Aaradhya’s flying kiss to mommy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will steal your heart; watch video
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted at the airport with daughter Aaradhya as they headed to Paris for a three-day trip. Aishwarya was looking simple yet stunning in all black flowing ensemble while Aaradhya as always was looking cute as a button in pink. But among all, nothing can compare the cutest moment the mother-daughter duo shared at the airport. Aaradhya seemed to be happy holding mom Aishwarya’s hand and suddenly stopped, looked at her and blew an adorable flying kiss. And obviously, Aishwarya returned the love with a bigger muah.
Watch the video below:
Aaradhya frequently accompanies her mom when she is travelling for work, including Cannes Film Festival, which takes place in May every year. Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has finished the shoot of her upcoming film, ‘Fanney Khan’. She stars in the film with alongside with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. ‘Fanney Khan’ is slated to hit theatres on August 3.