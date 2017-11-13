MTV EMAs 2017: Here are all the winners

Washington: Shawn Mendes was the bigger winner at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards which was held in London on Sunday.

Mendes took home three awards including Best Artist, Best Song for “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” and Biggest Fans.

Hosted by Rita Ora, the night saw some great performances; from Demi Lovato‘s ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ and ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ to Shawn Mendes’ ‘There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back’ to Rita Ora‘s ‘Your Song’ and ‘Anywhere’ to Camila Cabello‘s ‘Havana’ to Kesha‘s ‘Learn To Let Go’ to Clean Bandit‘s mega-medley.

Here’s the full list of winners, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter:

BEST SONG:

Shawn Mendes –”There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” (WINNER)

Clean Bandit – “Rockabye” ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie

DJ Khaled – “Wild Thoughts” ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller

Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee –”Despacito (Remix)” ft. Justin Bieber

BEST ARTIST:

Shawn Mendes (WINNER)

Ariana Grande

Ed Sheeran

Kendrick Lamar

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

BEST LOOK:

Zayn (WINNER)

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Rita Ora

Taylor Swift

BEST NEW:

Dua Lipa (WINNER)

Julia Michaels

Khalid

Kyle

Rag‘n’Bone Man

BEST POP:

Camila Cabello (WINNER)

Demi Lovato

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST VIDEO:

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble” (WINNER)

Foo Fighters – “Run”

Katy Perry – “Bon Appetit” ft. Migos

Kyle – “iSpy” ft. Lil Yachty

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

BEST LIVE:

Ed Sheeran (WINNER)

Bruno Mars

Coldplay

Eminem

U2

BEST ELECTRONIC:

David Guetta (WINNER)

Calvin Harris

Major Lazer

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

BEST ROCK:

Coldplay (WINNER)

Foo Fighters

Royal Blood

The Killers

U2

BEST HIP-HOP:

Eminem (WINNER)

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

BEST ALTERNATIVE:

Thirty Seconds to Mars (WINNER)

Imagine Dragons

Lana Del Rey

Lorde

The xx

BIGGEST FANS:

Shawn Mendes (WINNER)

Ariana Grande

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Taylor Swift

BEST PUSH:

Hailee Steinfeld (WINNER)

Jon Bellion

Julia Michaels

Kacy Hill

Khalid

Kyle

Noah Cyrus

Petite Meller Rag’n’Bone Man

SZA

The Head And The Heart

BEST WORLD STAGE:

The Chainsmokers – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017 (WINNER)

Steve Aoki – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2016

Kings of Leon – Live from Oude Luxor Theatre, Rotterdam, The Netherlands 2016, Tomorrowland 2017

DNCE – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017

Foo Fighters – Live from Barcelona, Spain 2017