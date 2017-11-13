MTV EMAs 2017: Here are all the winners
Washington: Shawn Mendes was the bigger winner at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards which was held in London on Sunday.
Mendes took home three awards including Best Artist, Best Song for “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” and Biggest Fans.
Hosted by Rita Ora, the night saw some great performances; from Demi Lovato‘s ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ and ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ to Shawn Mendes’ ‘There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back’ to Rita Ora‘s ‘Your Song’ and ‘Anywhere’ to Camila Cabello‘s ‘Havana’ to Kesha‘s ‘Learn To Let Go’ to Clean Bandit‘s mega-medley.
Here’s the full list of winners, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter:
BEST SONG:
Shawn Mendes –”There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” (WINNER)
Clean Bandit – “Rockabye” ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
DJ Khaled – “Wild Thoughts” ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller
Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee –”Despacito (Remix)” ft. Justin Bieber
BEST ARTIST:
Shawn Mendes (WINNER)
Ariana Grande
Ed Sheeran
Kendrick Lamar
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
BEST LOOK:
Zayn (WINNER)
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Rita Ora
Taylor Swift
BEST NEW:
Dua Lipa (WINNER)
Julia Michaels
Khalid
Kyle
Rag‘n’Bone Man
BEST POP:
Camila Cabello (WINNER)
Demi Lovato
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST VIDEO:
Kendrick Lamar – “Humble” (WINNER)
Foo Fighters – “Run”
Katy Perry – “Bon Appetit” ft. Migos
Kyle – “iSpy” ft. Lil Yachty
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”
BEST LIVE:
Ed Sheeran (WINNER)
Bruno Mars
Coldplay
Eminem
U2
BEST ELECTRONIC:
David Guetta (WINNER)
Calvin Harris
Major Lazer
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
BEST ROCK:
Coldplay (WINNER)
Foo Fighters
Royal Blood
The Killers
U2
BEST HIP-HOP:
Eminem (WINNER)
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
BEST ALTERNATIVE:
Thirty Seconds to Mars (WINNER)
Imagine Dragons
Lana Del Rey
Lorde
The xx
BIGGEST FANS:
Shawn Mendes (WINNER)
Ariana Grande
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Taylor Swift
BEST PUSH:
Hailee Steinfeld (WINNER)
Jon Bellion
Julia Michaels
Kacy Hill
Khalid
Kyle
Noah Cyrus
Petite Meller Rag’n’Bone Man
SZA
The Head And The Heart
BEST WORLD STAGE:
The Chainsmokers – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017 (WINNER)
Steve Aoki – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2016
Kings of Leon – Live from Oude Luxor Theatre, Rotterdam, The Netherlands 2016, Tomorrowland 2017
DNCE – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017
Foo Fighters – Live from Barcelona, Spain 2017