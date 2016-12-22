MS Dhoni… , Sarbjit make it to Oscars long list

Indian biopics “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story” and “Sarbjit” have made it to the long list of 336 feature films eligible for the Oscars, reports PTI. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released the list of films in contention for the best picture Oscar on Wednesday, reported Entertainment Weekly.

To make it to the 2016 Academy Awards list, feature films must have played in a commercial theater in Los Angeles County between January 1 and December 31 for at least seven consecutive days. The exhibited theatrically on 35mm or 70mm film, or in a qualifying digital format, must have a running time of more than 40 minutes.

Apart from the Sushant Singh Rajput and Randeep Hooda starrer films, Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair’s directorial venture “Queen of Katwe” is also part of the list. Starring Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o, David Oyelowo and newcomer Madina Nalwangas, the film is based on real-life events and chronicles the inspiring story of an underdog from the streets of rural Uganda.

The list also include awards season favorites “La La Land,” “Moonlight,” “Manchester by the Sea,” “Silence,” “Arrival,” and “Hacksaw Ridge.” Superhero movies “Deadpool,” “Suicide Squad,” “Captain America: Civil War,” and “X-Men: Apocalypse” also made the cut.