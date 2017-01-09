Mrunal jain celebrates birthday today with wife Sweetie in Dubai

The handsome hunk Mrunal Jain celebrating 32 birthday today. He has gone to Dubai on a work cum holiday trip along with his wife Sweetie Jain.

Mrunal said, “I needed a break so Dubai was the best destination for birthday celebration and I am exploring some assignment options as well in Dubai”.

On being asked about 2016 the year gone by, Mrunal said, “it was decent and satisfactory but I have great expectations from 2017. I have my support system in place and I am looking forward to some good work opportunities. I have full faith in my talent. My life is going on the path of balance and there is lot of clarity about what I want in my life. It’s just a matter of time that I intend to progress in the right direction. You can’t suppress talent for long”.

On being asked which is the best gift he received, he added, “One of the admirer Shierly Lin has made a fantastic portrait of mine which is a fine piece of art”. On being asked what is the philosophy of his life

He said, “Live and let live. Don’t judge anyone. Every person have their set of circumstances for their behaviour and actions. Value the people who matter to you and express your love is what I want to tell everyone. My father has given me strong values and being good is a way of life for me”