Mr. India 2: Sridevi and Jhanvi Kapoor to share screen space in sequel?

Mumbai: Super hit film ‘Mr. India’ starring Sridevi, Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri is going to have a sequel ‘Mr. India 2’ according to reports. Mr. India was helmed by Shekhar Kapur in 1987 and now there are reports that ‘Mr. India 2’ will star Sridevi and her daughter Jhanvi Kapoor.

A source informed Deccan Chronicle that the sequel of ‘Mr. India’ will be directed by Ravi Udyawar. The filmmaker directed ‘MOM’ starring Sridevi in the lead role. The source was quoted saying as, “There are two pairs of leads in Mr India 2. While Anil Kapoor and Sridevi will reprise the roles that they played in the first film, there will be a new pair. Jhanvi is likely to play the young female lead.”

Talking about Jhanvi’s Bollywood debut, the young diva is going to make her debut in the remake of Sairat along with Ishaan Khattar under the banner Dharma Production. But few days ago, due to delay of announcement of the film, Sridevi is said to be miffed with Karan Johar.

However, there is no confirmation about both the films.