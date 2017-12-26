Moving from acting into music was hard for MacFarlane

Seth MacFarlane has said it was “very, very hard” for him to start his music career. The actor-director had made the switch from the movie business into the music industry, and his fourth studio album ‘In Full Swing’ received two nominations at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and Best Arrangement, Instrumental and Vocals a Grammy Award nomination.

“There’s something about people’s appreciation of the music they like that’s particularly passionate.It’s like when people are obsessive about sports teams that they like. People are obsessive about musicians that they like. So if you come into that world from a different profession, it’s oftentimes greeted with folded arms and a scowl,” MacFarlane said, according to Contactmusic.

The actor-singer cited the example of Will Smith, who ventured in acting after a successful music career. “For that reason, you see a lot of people, like Will Smith, who’ve gone from music to acting and been very successful at it.And the other way around, I can’t think of one person. I mean, it’s a very, very hard thing,” MacFarlane said.