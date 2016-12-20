Movies to watch out for in 2017!

2016 has been a treat for film lovers as the year saw many releases from Bollywood. But a new year brings new movies and 2017 has some highly-anticipated films to watch out for.\

We list out some of the Hindi films releasing in the coming year:

JANUARY

OK Jaanu: It is an official remake of Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film O Kadhal Kanmani. The Hindi remake features Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor as a young couple in a live-in relationship. A. R. Rahman has composed the film’s music while Gulzar has written dialogues for it. But the audience has mixed reactions to the trailer and song so far. It’s something that’s making the producers feel nervous.

A Death in the Gunj: National Award-winning actress Konkona Sen Sharma makes her directorial debut with this film. It has already premiered at major international film festivals and insiders are counting on Konkona to make a promising debut. The thriller drama is set in the colonial town of McCluskieganj in the winters of 1979.

Raees: The trailer of this Shah Rukh Khan starrer film has got everyone talking. Not to forget, the Laila O Laila song featuring Sunny Leone. The film also stars Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It is said to be based on criminal Abdul Latif’s life but director Rahul Dholakia has denied it. The trade pundits are expecting this action-thriller to be a blockbuster. Need we say more?

Kaabil: This is an important film for Hrithik Roshan, considering his last Mohenjo Daro failed to impress the masses. Going by the trailer and songs, the action-thriller appears to be a typical Bollywood masala film with a superhero and a beautiful damsel in distress, played by Yami Gautam. But as luck would have it, Kaabil is going to clash with SRK’s Raees. No wonder why Hrithik is leaving no stone unturned to promote it.

FBRUARY

Jolly LLB 2: Akshay Kumar fans are already looking forward to this one. The film is a sequel to the 2013 sleeper hit Jolly LLB. It stars Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, and Annu Kapoor in lead roles.

The Ghazi Attack: The film tells the story of an executive naval officer and his team who remain underwater for 18 days. The naval warfare film will feature Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, and Kay Kay Menon in lead roles.

Rangoon: You cannot miss this film. Reason? It is made by Vishal Bhardwaj. Set in the 1940’s, during the Second World Ward, the film stars Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Kangana Ranaut in lead roles.

MARCH

Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, who were last seen together in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, are reuniting for this romantic comedy. The film is installment of a franchise that began with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Let’s see what they’ve to offer this time.

Sarkar 3: Director Ram Gopal Varma is all set to return with the third installment of his much anticipated Sarkar series. The film features Amitabh Bachchan in lead role, but Abhishek and Aishwarya are not going to be a part of this one. The new cast includes many promising actors.

Phillauri: Produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh, the romantic comedy features talented actors like Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma. But that’s not all. Interestingly, Anushka plays a witch in the film. Sounds fun, right?

Naam Shabana: Actress Taapsee Pannu is playing a powerful role in this film. And if that doesn’t sound interesting enough, it is the prequel to 2015’s blockbuster film Baby. Directed by Shivam Nair, the film promises to be an interesting watch.

APRIL

Jagga Jasoos: The breakup of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif was one of the hottest topics this year and their chemistry in Jagga Jasoos will be definitely something to watch out for. Keeping their personal differences aside, both have completed shooting for the film. Director Anurag Basu deserves a pat on the back.

Noor: After doing the thumkas with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, actress Sonakshi Sinha has finally decided to go solo in the industry. Thus, Noor is an important film for her. The film is based on Pakistani author Saba Imtiaz’s novel Karachi, You’re Killing Me!. It will also mark the acting debut of comedian Kanan Gill.

Baahubali: The Conclusion: The film is a sequel to Baahubali: The Beginning. It promises to be even more emotional and grandeur this time. Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, the film stars Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, and Tamannaah.

MAY

Meri Pyaari Bindu: The first look of the film looks intriguing. Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen together for the first time and their chemistry looks fresh.

Half Girlfriend: Based on a Chetan Bhagat novel by the same name, the film will bring the fresh pairing of Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film has been shot in New York City, Cape Town, Delhi and Bihar.

JUNE

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: Akshay Kumar and actress Bhumi Pednekar will be seen together for the first time in off-beat romantic film Toilet Ek Prem. The film is a satirical take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan.

Raabta: The romantic film marks the directorial debut of producer Dinesh Vijan. It stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon. Actress Deepika Padukone will also make a cameo appearance in the film.

Tubelight: Whenever Kabir Khan and Salman Khan come together, the film happens to be a blockbuster at the box-office and Tubelight has got the buzz right so far. Set in the 1962 Sino-Indian War, Salman portrays a man from India who falls in love with a girl (played by Chinese actress Zhu Zhu) from China.

JULY

Chef: It is an official remake of American film Chef, starring Saif Ali Khan and Sobhita Dhulipala. We hope it will be interesting if not good.

Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai: The film is based on the life of Mumbai underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s sister, Haseena. While Shraddha Kapoor plays the lead role of Haseena, her real brother Siddhanth Kapoor portrays the role of Dawood Ibrahim.

Mubarakan: Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor will portray their real-life relationship of uncle-nephew in this comedy film. It is being directed by Anees Bazmee.

AUGUST

Secret Superstar: It’s the only Aamir Khan film releasing in 2017. Even though he has a cameo role in the film, Sercet Superstar will not leave his fans disappointed. It tells the challenges faced by the young girl in her journey to fulfill her dreams as her father opposes her passion for singing. The film is directed by Aamir’s ex manager Advait Chandan.

Bhoomi: The film is touted as Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film. Directed by Omung Kumar, Bhoomi is an emotional, revenge drama that focuses on the relationship between a father and daughter.

The Ring: The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are starring in lead roles. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, it is reportedly based on R.K Narayan‘s book and Dev Anand‘s movie Guide. We’re definitely looking forward to this one.

Reloaded: The film is a sequel to Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bang Bang. But this time, Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez will play the lead role. Let’s this hope this film will fare better at the box-office than the last!

SEPTEMBER

Baadshaho: After Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai, Milan Luthria, Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi are reuniting for Baadshaho. The film is a thriller set in the emergency era of the 1970’s and it will have a lot of action.

Simran: After playing an intense character in Rangoon, Kanagana Ranaut will be seen as a divorced Gujarati woman named Simran. The film promises a power-packed performance by Kangana.

Judwaa 2: Director David Dhawan is all set to return with the remake of his 1997 hit film Judwaa. The film will star his son Varun Dhawan in a double role as estranged twins opposite Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. Rumour has it that the makers are planning to recreate the original movie’s song Tan Tana Tan Tan Tan Taara.

OCTOBER

2.0: Akshay Kumar has an interesting lineup in 2017. This time, he will be seen as a mean villain opposite the invincible Rajnikanth. The film is a sequel to Shankar’s Enthiran aka Robot.

Golmaal Again: Director Rohit Shetty is all set to reunite with Ajay Devgn with Golmaal 4. Actress Parineeti Chopra will join them. The film is scheduled to release on Diwali so the audiences can expect some fireworks.

NOVEMBER

Padmavati: After Bajirao Mastani, who doesn’t want to see Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone reignite their chemistry? But in Padmavati, Ranveer is playing a negative character for the first time and Shahid Kapoor will been seen as Deepika’s husband. Well, trust Sanjay Leela Bhansali to do the magic on screen.

DECEMBER

Tiger Zinda Hai: A sequel to Ek Tha Tiger, the film has already gotten Salman Khan Fans excited. After all, it features his ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif. Bhai rocks!

UNSCHEDULED RELEASES

Mom: After English Vinglish, Sridevi will be returning to the silver-screen with yet another family drama. The film also features talented actors like Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Keep a lookout for this one.

Poster Boys: The film is a Hindi remake of the Marathi film by the same name, starring none other than the Deol brothers. But for the first time, Sunny and Bobby will not be seen as brothers on-screen. The film promises to be a hilarious watch.