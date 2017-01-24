Watch: Irada new trailer starring Naseeruddin Shah and Arsha Warsi

Irada the new movie which has stars like Naseeruddin Shah and Arsha Warsi in lead has come out with its new trailer. Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi have given us movies like Ishqiya along with the sequel Dedh Ishqiya.

The trailer of the film is extremely intriguing and assures the audience of a very entertaining suspense thriller. We cans see Arshad Warsi who is playing a NIA office in the movie is giving comic touch to his dialogues while investigating.

Naseeruddin Shah is looking intense in the trailer with some serious dialogues and looks, playing role of ex-army man seeking revenge for his dead daughter. This will be a thriller movie directed by Aparnaa Singh.

After giving successful movies together Arshad Warsi and Naseeruddin Shah starring Irada will be must watch. Movie also have star cast like Sagarika Ghatge, Sharad Kelkar and Divya Dutta, movie will hit theatres on February 17.