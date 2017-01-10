Watch Aditya and Shraddha’s sizzling chemistry in Ok Jaanu’s ‘Kaara Fankaara’

The magical couple Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor which gave big hit from their first movie Ashigue 2 will soon be seen on big screen as Tara and Aditya respectively in ‘Ok Jaanu’.

The new song of Ok Jaanu is out which is fully loaded with masti and emotions, we can see the duo having fun and flittering with each other in the song.

There are lots of making out and kissing moments and there is iconic hand kissing moment which is quite popular with Tamil fans.

The music has been composed by legendry A R Rahman and he has tried to target youth audience from this song.

The song has been sung by Shashaa Tirupati, Ashima Mahajan, Paroma Dasgupta with rap vocals by Kaly, Hard Kaur and ADK.

Movie to hit on screen on January 13, 2017. The film is an official remake of Tamil superhit ‘OK Kanmani’ starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen.

‘OK Jaanu’ has been directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Mani Ratnam and Dharma Productions.